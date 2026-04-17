The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS is Lipe & Dalton’s 3rd Largest Position

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 6.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $899.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $265.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.68 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $868.70 and its 200 day moving average is $856.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $919.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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