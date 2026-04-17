Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $165.33.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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