HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,758 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the January 29th total of 53,964 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company's stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.
Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics
HCW Biologics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 20,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.72. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.
About HCW Biologics
HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.
