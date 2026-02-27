ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Trading Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.91. 7,564,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 26,969,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

