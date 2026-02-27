Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $16.8420. Approximately 8,953,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 31,517,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Key Stories Impacting Rigetti Computing

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Rigetti Computing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 9.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 403.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

