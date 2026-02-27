Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 132,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 69,302 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $8.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The stock has a market cap of $586.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its position in Reservoir Media by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 5,986,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after acquiring an additional 316,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 63,127 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 6.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 847,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 95,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Inc is a global independent music rights management company that acquires, administers and monetizes music publishing and master recording assets. Its business model centers on building a diverse portfolio of copyrights and recordings across genres, then generating revenue through licensing, royalty collection and direct-to-fan initiatives. Reservoir’s catalog includes works by established and emerging songwriters and artists, spanning pop, rock, country, R&B and other contemporary styles.

The company operates two primary segments: music publishing and recorded music.

