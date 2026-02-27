Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.33 and last traded at $72.2190. 167,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 943,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bread Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.09.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.74 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.49%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 459,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bread Financial by 241.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,711,000 after purchasing an additional 380,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 376,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,029,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,273,000 after acquiring an additional 299,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

