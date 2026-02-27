Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $196.22 and last traded at $197.1930. Approximately 610,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,107,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.47.

The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $378,232.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 137,847 shares in the company, valued at $31,810,952.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,090,388.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,156 shares in the company, valued at $28,420,710.12. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,119 shares of company stock valued at $85,956,782. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Natera by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

