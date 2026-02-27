Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Declines By 81.9%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,768 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the January 29th total of 42,885 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 175 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.4 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $159.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.99. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $167.43.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

About BAWAG Group

(Get Free Report)

BAWAG Group AG is a Vienna‐based banking and financial services group offering a broad range of products to private individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, corporate clients and institutional investors. Through its principal operating unit, BAWAG P.S.K., the Group delivers retail and digital banking services, consumer finance, leasing solutions and mortgage lending. In addition, BAWAG Group provides corporate and commercial banking, treasury and capital markets activities.

The Group’s retail platform combines traditional branch networks with a growing suite of online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.