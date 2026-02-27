Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.60 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.60, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 65.92% and a return on equity of 42.18%.
NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 385,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,052. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 14.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.44.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Innoviva by 81.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a royalty-focused life sciences company. It acquires, manages and monetizes royalty and license interests in biopharmaceutical products, with a primary emphasis on inhaled respiratory therapies. Innoviva’s portfolio is anchored by royalties on therapies originally developed by its former affiliate, now marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, including several long-acting inhaled products approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.
The company was established through a spin‐out transaction in 2014, separating the royalty assets from a research‐based biopharmaceutical enterprise to create a specialized investment vehicle.
