Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Sells $429,951.36 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Lance sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $429,951.36. Following the sale, the director owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,662.56. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of MRCY opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.39, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.The business had revenue of $232.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price target on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mercury Systems

Trending Headlines about Mercury Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Mercury Systems this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Context: Mercury recently reported a quarterly beat (Feb. 3) with revenue and EPS above consensus, and the stock sits well above its 200‑day moving average, which can support buying even when analysts trim estimates. MarketBeat Mercury Profile

Context: Mercury recently reported a quarterly beat (Feb. 3) with revenue and EPS above consensus, and the stock sits well above its 200‑day moving average, which can support buying even when analysts trim estimates. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts on Feb. 24 (Q3 2026 to a loss of $0.08, Q4 2026 to $0.20, Q1–Q3 2027 trimmed materially), signaling weaker near‑term profitability than previously modeled. These reductions increase short‑term earnings risk. Zacks estimate changes

Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts on Feb. 24 (Q3 2026 to a loss of $0.08, Q4 2026 to $0.20, Q1–Q3 2027 trimmed materially), signaling weaker near‑term profitability than previously modeled. These reductions increase short‑term earnings risk. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also cut full‑year estimates for FY2026–FY2028 (notably FY2026 from $0.23 to $0.11 and FY2027 from $0.57 to $0.37; FY2028 trimmed slightly to $1.02), tempering the medium‑term earnings growth story and potentially pressuring sentiment until better visibility returns. Zacks estimate changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,910,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,503,000 after acquiring an additional 383,299 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.