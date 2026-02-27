Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,993,475. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,405.00, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,917,500. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $37,445,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,573.67.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,440.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,147.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $951.86.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

