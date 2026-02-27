Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Insider Michael(Mick) McCormack Acquires 10,000 Shares

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mick) McCormack bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.84 per share, with a total value of A$78,400.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales. The company sells coal in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, New Caledonia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Europe, and internationally.

