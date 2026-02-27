Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $35.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. DA Davidson set a $47.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Vital Farms Trading Down 10.8%

VITL opened at $22.11 on Friday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.83 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $586,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 649,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,771,424.20. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $558,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,341,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,982,612.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 91,734 shares of company stock worth $2,921,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 82,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,047,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,412,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 111,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 57,999 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 104,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Vital Farms

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Top-line strength: Q4 revenue rose 28.6% year-over-year to $213.6 million and came basically in line with analyst expectations, showing continued demand growth for Vital Farms’ products. MarketBeat Q4 report

Top-line strength: Q4 revenue rose 28.6% year-over-year to $213.6 million and came basically in line with analyst expectations, showing continued demand growth for Vital Farms’ products. Neutral Sentiment: Board/leadership update: Founder Matt O’Hayer stepped down from the board; CEO Russell Diez-Canseco was named Executive Chair to preserve continuity — an orderly transition management says should support execution but may raise governance questions for some investors. BusinessWire release

Board/leadership update: Founder Matt O’Hayer stepped down from the board; CEO Russell Diez-Canseco was named Executive Chair to preserve continuity — an orderly transition management says should support execution but may raise governance questions for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: FY26 revenue guide: Management issued a revenue range that the company cites as $900–$920 million (the company’s slide deck/press materials are available). Street reaction was mixed because EPS and margin implications were less clear. Yahoo Finance Q4 highlights

FY26 revenue guide: Management issued a revenue range that the company cites as $900–$920 million (the company’s slide deck/press materials are available). Street reaction was mixed because EPS and margin implications were less clear. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss: Vital Farms reported EPS of $0.35 for Q4 versus the consensus ~$0.38, a small but meaningful miss that disappointed traders expecting better profitability progress. Zacks earnings recap

Earnings miss: Vital Farms reported EPS of $0.35 for Q4 versus the consensus ~$0.38, a small but meaningful miss that disappointed traders expecting better profitability progress. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and target cuts: Morgan Stanley kept an equal-weight rating but slashed its price target from $45 to $24; Benchmark cut VITL from buy to hold — analyst actions amplify selling pressure after the print. Benzinga note on Morgan Stanley Finviz (Benchmark mention)

Analyst downgrades and target cuts: Morgan Stanley kept an equal-weight rating but slashed its price target from $45 to $24; Benchmark cut VITL from buy to hold — analyst actions amplify selling pressure after the print. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation inquiry: Rosen Law is encouraging investors to inquire about a potential securities class action, which adds legal risk and can pressure shares. Caledonian Record (Rosen Law)

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.