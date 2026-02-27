Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $35.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. DA Davidson set a $47.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.
Vital Farms Trading Down 10.8%
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.83 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $586,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 649,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,771,424.20. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $558,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,341,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,982,612.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 91,734 shares of company stock worth $2,921,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vital Farms
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 82,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,047,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,412,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 111,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 57,999 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 104,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Top-line strength: Q4 revenue rose 28.6% year-over-year to $213.6 million and came basically in line with analyst expectations, showing continued demand growth for Vital Farms’ products. MarketBeat Q4 report
- Neutral Sentiment: Board/leadership update: Founder Matt O’Hayer stepped down from the board; CEO Russell Diez-Canseco was named Executive Chair to preserve continuity — an orderly transition management says should support execution but may raise governance questions for some investors. BusinessWire release
- Neutral Sentiment: FY26 revenue guide: Management issued a revenue range that the company cites as $900–$920 million (the company’s slide deck/press materials are available). Street reaction was mixed because EPS and margin implications were less clear. Yahoo Finance Q4 highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss: Vital Farms reported EPS of $0.35 for Q4 versus the consensus ~$0.38, a small but meaningful miss that disappointed traders expecting better profitability progress. Zacks earnings recap
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and target cuts: Morgan Stanley kept an equal-weight rating but slashed its price target from $45 to $24; Benchmark cut VITL from buy to hold — analyst actions amplify selling pressure after the print. Benzinga note on Morgan Stanley Finviz (Benchmark mention)
- Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation inquiry: Rosen Law is encouraging investors to inquire about a potential securities class action, which adds legal risk and can pressure shares. Caledonian Record (Rosen Law)
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.
