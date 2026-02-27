Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 534,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 329,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Klondike Gold Trading Up 11.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp. in January 1996. Klondike Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.