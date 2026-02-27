iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.29 and last traded at $66.2020, with a volume of 21548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 330,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,235,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,884 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 80,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs). The objective of the Index is to represent relatively large and liquid REITs that may benefit from consolidation and securitization of the United States real estate industry.

