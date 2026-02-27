First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wolfe Research

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 target price on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $303.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $200.10 on Thursday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $285.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.33 and a 200-day moving average of $235.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,026,108,000 after purchasing an additional 464,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $881,680,000 after acquiring an additional 111,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,206 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,122,000 after acquiring an additional 854,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in First Solar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,215,461 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,791,000 after purchasing an additional 189,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

