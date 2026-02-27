FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 337.39% and a net margin of 19.98%.FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.
FTAI Aviation Trading Down 2.0%
FTAI stock traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.80. 903,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.78. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $323.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 73.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,341 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.
In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.
