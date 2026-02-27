Ballymore Resources (ASX:BMR) Insider Andrew Gilbert Acquires 700,000 Shares

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Gilbert purchased 700,000 shares of Ballymore Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.26 per share, with a total value of A$182,000.00.
Ballymore Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.29.
About Ballymore Resources
