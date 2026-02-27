Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,967 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the January 29th total of 4,558,327 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 173,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HCTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Healthcare Triangle in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Triangle from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCTI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCTI opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Triangle has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $7,470.00.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc (NASDAQ: HCTI) is a specialized digital transformation and cloud consulting firm focused on the healthcare industry. The company delivers a range of professional and managed services that help healthcare organizations modernize their IT infrastructure, optimize data workflows and achieve regulatory compliance.

Its core offerings include cloud architecture design and implementation, enterprise data platform development, application modernization and managed IT operations.

