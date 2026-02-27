Short Interest in Schwab Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCCR) Decreases By 99.8%

Schwab Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 185 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 29th total of 74,497 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 180,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Core Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

Get Schwab Core Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCCR opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. Schwab Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

About Schwab Core Bond ETF

The Schwab Core Bond ETF (SCCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in investment grade, US dollar-denominated debt securities of varying maturities. The fund seeks total return. SCCR was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.