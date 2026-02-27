Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after DZ Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 60565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

