Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Posts Earnings Results

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

Kion Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.18. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIGRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kion Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Kion Group

Kion Group AG is a Germany‐based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group’s key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

