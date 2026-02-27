Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $245.26 and last traded at $241.3140, with a volume of 11675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.38.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.90. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAW. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries. Included within this sector are companies that manufacture chemicals, construction materials, glass, paper, forest products, and related packaging products, as well as metals, minerals, and mining companies, including producers of steel.

