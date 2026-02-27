Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$52.48 and last traded at C$52.05, with a volume of 8355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.29.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seabridge Gold

In other Seabridge Gold news, insider Elizabeth K. Fillatre Miller sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.49, for a total value of C$66,727.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,969 shares in the company, valued at C$1,334,914.81. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge’s principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut projects are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada’s ” Golden Triangle “, the Courageous Lake project is in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project is in the Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.