FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $310.00 and last traded at $305.83, with a volume of 272911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.24 and a 200-day moving average of $195.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.53.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $662.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 337.39% and a net margin of 19.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

