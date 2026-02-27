ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION) Short Interest Down 98.2% in February

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 467 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the January 29th total of 25,581 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.68% of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a market cap of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.01. ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $66.00.

About ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF

The Proshares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Core Battery Metals index. The fund tracks an index of companies from around the world that are engaged in the mining of base metals used to produce batteries. ION was launched on Nov 29, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

