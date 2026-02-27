Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) versus United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG) Head to Head Survey

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) and United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Iamgold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of United Resource Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Iamgold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Iamgold has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Resource Holdings Group has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iamgold 23.29% 19.26% 12.93% United Resource Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iamgold $2.85 billion 4.98 $664.40 million $1.15 20.95 United Resource Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iamgold has higher revenue and earnings than United Resource Holdings Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iamgold and United Resource Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iamgold 0 3 6 1 2.80 United Resource Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Iamgold presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 26.32%. Given United Resource Holdings Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Resource Holdings Group is more favorable than Iamgold.

Summary

Iamgold beats United Resource Holdings Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About United Resource Holdings Group

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining, and milling operations in the United States. It is also involved in the procurement and acceleration of equity positions in small and mid-sized companies. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

