Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Announces Earnings Results

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Zevia PBC’s conference call:

2025 financials improved: Net sales rose 4% to $161.3M, gross margin expanded to 48%, and adjusted EBITDA improved threefold to a -$4.7M full‑year loss with Q4 adjusted EBITDA roughly break‑even.

Net sales rose 4% to $161.3M, gross margin expanded to 48%, and adjusted EBITDA improved threefold to a -$4.7M full‑year loss with Q4 adjusted EBITDA roughly break‑even. 2026 outlook targets near profitability: Management guides net sales of $169M–$173M (~6% growth at midpoint) and adjusted EBITDA of -$1M to +$0.5M (Q1 guide $40M–$42M and EBITDA loss $1.6M–$1.9M); guidance assumes the planned discontinuation of the tea line (a ~1–1.5 point drag).

Management guides net sales of $169M–$173M (~6% growth at midpoint) and adjusted EBITDA of -$1M to +$0.5M (Q1 guide $40M–$42M and EBITDA loss $1.6M–$1.9M); guidance assumes the planned discontinuation of the tea line (a ~1–1.5 point drag). Aluminum tariff headwind: The company expects an incremental ~$5M in tariff‑related aluminum costs beginning in Q2, a material margin headwind that management intends to offset with a mid‑single‑digit price increase and the final ~$5M of productivity savings hitting late Q2.

The company expects an incremental ~$5M in tariff‑related aluminum costs beginning in Q2, a material margin headwind that management intends to offset with a mid‑single‑digit price increase and the final ~$5M of productivity savings hitting late Q2. Operational momentum—distribution, innovation, and marketing: National Costco front‑of‑store rotation, expanded Walmart and Albertsons presence, successful fruity SKU launches (e.g., Orange Creamsicle) and a package/marketing rollout are positioned to drive trial and repeat.

Zevia PBC Trading Down 0.3%

ZVIA stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZVIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zevia PBC news, major shareholder De Depot Et Placement D. Caisse sold 3,500,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,550,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,856. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 45.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 2,460.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia’s mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

