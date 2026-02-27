NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Raised by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and aggressive guidance — NVDA reported $68.1B in Q4 revenue (Data Center $62.3B) and guided to roughly $78B for Q1, showing continued AI-driven demand that underpins long-term growth expectations. NVIDIA press release

Record quarter and aggressive guidance — NVDA reported $68.1B in Q4 revenue (Data Center $62.3B) and guided to roughly $78B for Q1, showing continued AI-driven demand that underpins long-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness — multiple firms raised price targets and upgraded ratings (JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bernstein, BofA, RBC, Truist, etc.), reflecting confidence that NVDA’s AI franchise can sustain high growth. Analyst reactions (Benzinga)

Wall Street bullishness — multiple firms raised price targets and upgraded ratings (JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bernstein, BofA, RBC, Truist, etc.), reflecting confidence that NVDA’s AI franchise can sustain high growth. Positive Sentiment: Product & partner momentum — NVIDIA continues to expand its technical lead (Blackwell, Vera Rubin) and sign multiyear partnerships and ecosystem deals (Meta, Anthropic, CoreWeave) that lock in demand and broaden TAM. Forbes: Moat piece

Product & partner momentum — NVIDIA continues to expand its technical lead (Blackwell, Vera Rubin) and sign multiyear partnerships and ecosystem deals (Meta, Anthropic, CoreWeave) that lock in demand and broaden TAM. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows and stake moves — some funds are adding to positions (reported increases such as Ashton Thomas Private Wealth), while others and insiders show selling activity; these flows can support or pressure the stock depending on momentum. Ashton Thomas stake report

Institutional flows and stake moves — some funds are adding to positions (reported increases such as Ashton Thomas Private Wealth), while others and insiders show selling activity; these flows can support or pressure the stock depending on momentum. Negative Sentiment: Market shrugged — despite the beat, NVDA shares initially fell as some investors judged the report “not enough” vs. sky-high expectations and worried about a rotation out of megacap AI names. That reactive selling has amplified short-term volatility. WSJ: Lukewarm reception

Market shrugged — despite the beat, NVDA shares initially fell as some investors judged the report “not enough” vs. sky-high expectations and worried about a rotation out of megacap AI names. That reactive selling has amplified short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: China & export uncertainty — revenue from China remains constrained by export controls and limited H200 shipments; management excluded China from near-term guidance, creating an upside risk if approvals come — but a downside risk if geopolitical frictions continue. CNBC: China sales/controls

China & export uncertainty — revenue from China remains constrained by export controls and limited H200 shipments; management excluded China from near-term guidance, creating an upside risk if approvals come — but a downside risk if geopolitical frictions continue. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and structural concerns — critics (including high-profile investors) point to rising purchase obligations, insider selling and the risk of AI spending normalizing; these narratives can cap near-term upside even with excellent fundamentals. Finbold: Michael Burry critique

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.96% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.