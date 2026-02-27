Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $309.81 and last traded at $308.7270, with a volume of 730630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $3,011,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,092.84. This represents a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at $35,366,997. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,109,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,413,207,000 after buying an additional 110,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 486,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,746,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.