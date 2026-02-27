RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) dropped 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $166.69 and last traded at $166.3370. Approximately 928,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,023,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.61.

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and forward earnings expectations provide some support — RH reported year‑over‑year revenue growth (~8.9% in the most recent quarter) and analysts still model multi-dollar EPS for the fiscal year (consensus ~4.39), which offers upside if margins recover.

Brokerage consensus is tepid — RH has an average recommendation of “Hold,” reflecting cautious analyst views that neither push for buying nor trigger a broad selloff. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and weak capital metrics are weighing on sentiment — RH missed EPS expectations in its last reported quarter (reported $1.71 vs. $2.13 est.), showed slim net margin and a negative return on equity, and carries very high reported leverage (debt/equity ~944) with a low quick ratio (~0.26). Market pieces noting the stock sliding capture investor nervousness about profitability and balance‑sheet risks. RH Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised RH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

RH Stock Down 11.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.42). RH had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $883.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,640. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,148 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in RH by 197.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in RH by 80.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in RH by 309.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

