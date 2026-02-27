Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading 6.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.2140. 2,622,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,590,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Positive Sentiment: New CEO and cost/operational plan — management (Jon Resnick) signaled an operational overhaul and about $10M of cost avoidance as part of a push to sharpen commercial execution, which supports a longer‑term recovery thesis. Read More.

New CEO and cost/operational plan — management (Jon Resnick) signaled an operational overhaul and about $10M of cost avoidance as part of a push to sharpen commercial execution, which supports a longer‑term recovery thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Solid FY‑2025 top‑line and margin progress — FY‑2025 revenue grew ~9% to $418.8M and adjusted EBITDA rose ~10%; Q4 software revenue increased ~10% and total bookings showed year‑over‑year growth. These fundamentals give upside if execution improves. Read More.

Solid FY‑2025 top‑line and margin progress — FY‑2025 revenue grew ~9% to $418.8M and adjusted EBITDA rose ~10%; Q4 software revenue increased ~10% and total bookings showed year‑over‑year growth. These fundamentals give upside if execution improves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach planned — management will participate in upcoming investor conferences (useful for transparency and pipeline updates, but not an immediate catalyst). Read More.

Investor outreach planned — management will participate in upcoming investor conferences (useful for transparency and pipeline updates, but not an immediate catalyst). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst landscape remains mixed — several firms still carry overweight/outperform views and median targets are meaningfully above current levels, but opinions differ widely. Read More.

Analyst landscape remains mixed — several firms still carry overweight/outperform views and median targets are meaningfully above current levels, but opinions differ widely. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings and FY‑2026 guidance disappointed on profitability/revenue visibility — Q4 adjusted EPS (and GAAP EPS) missed estimates, the company reported a Q4 net loss, and FY‑2026 revenue guidance (0–4%) and revenue range came in below Street expectations — a near‑term drag on sentiment. Read More.

Q4 earnings and FY‑2026 guidance disappointed on profitability/revenue visibility — Q4 adjusted EPS (and GAAP EPS) missed estimates, the company reported a Q4 net loss, and FY‑2026 revenue guidance (0–4%) and revenue range came in below Street expectations — a near‑term drag on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target from $13 to $8 (but kept an overweight rating), signaling lowered upside assumptions despite a constructive rating. This cut can pressure sentiment even though the rating stayed positive. Read More.

Barclays trimmed its price target from $13 to $8 (but kept an overweight rating), signaling lowered upside assumptions despite a constructive rating. This cut can pressure sentiment even though the rating stayed positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Craig Hallum downgraded CERT from Buy to Hold (with a $10 target), another sign analysts see more execution risk near term. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Certara from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Certara from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Certara by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Certara by 66.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Certara by 50.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 22.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

