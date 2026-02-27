Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEPW) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 354 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the January 29th total of 4,007 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,117 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COEPW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 28,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory disorders. The company’s proprietary platform is based on engineered analogs of small heat shock proteins designed to modulate cellular stress responses, reduce inflammation and protect neurons from degeneration. Coeptis’s lead program is being advanced in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), with additional preclinical studies underway in conditions such as multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases.

Using its heat shock protein analog technology, Coeptis seeks to address the underlying pathology of neurodegeneration rather than merely managing symptoms.

