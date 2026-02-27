Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $64.3190, with a volume of 23801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,498.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.