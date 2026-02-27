Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.88 and last traded at $64.7240, with a volume of 849841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 205,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $742,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 354,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after buying an additional 165,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

