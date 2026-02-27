Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $12.47. Ryohin Keikaku shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 1,721 shares.

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company’s core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no‐brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company’s product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

