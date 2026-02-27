Ithaka Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 979.2% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,283.74. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,940,140. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,422 shares of company stock worth $25,620,741. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista 2.0 strategy gaining traction — company hit a 150M port milestone and is pushing AI-focused, SaaS/cloud networking products that position it to capture AI datacenter spending. This is the main bullish operational narrative investors are buying. Arista 2.0 Strategy Picks Up Steam

Arista 2.0 strategy gaining traction — company hit a 150M port milestone and is pushing AI-focused, SaaS/cloud networking products that position it to capture AI datacenter spending. This is the main bullish operational narrative investors are buying. Positive Sentiment: Street attention to AI exposure — media and some analysts call Arista an underrated AI/infra play, which can attract rotation interest into ANET if AI capex remains strong. 1 Underrated AI Stock to Buy

Street attention to AI exposure — media and some analysts call Arista an underrated AI/infra play, which can attract rotation interest into ANET if AI capex remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at Bernstein Insights — useful for messaging and investor Q&A but no new financials; helps clarity on roadmap rather than immediate re-rate. Arista Presents at Bernstein Insights

Management presented at Bernstein Insights — useful for messaging and investor Q&A but no new financials; helps clarity on roadmap rather than immediate re-rate. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: peers like Ciena are also citing AI-driven demand and large backlogs — a supportive industry backdrop that can help Arista’s growth story but isn’t company-specific proof. Ciena to Report Q1 Earnings

Sector context: peers like Ciena are also citing AI-driven demand and large backlogs — a supportive industry backdrop that can help Arista’s growth story but isn’t company-specific proof. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares (~$54k) recently — a small position reduction but still a visible insider sale that can be cited by short-term traders. Director Sells 422 Shares

Insider selling: Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares (~$54k) recently — a small position reduction but still a visible insider sale that can be cited by short-term traders. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation friction: ANET is trading below its recent moving averages on lighter volume and carries a high multiple (PE ~47). Those factors can magnify downside on profit-taking or if AI capex commentary disappoints. ANET Stock Summary & Metrics

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ANET opened at $130.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.