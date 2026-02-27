Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 768 and last traded at GBX 760, with a volume of 19564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 756.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £256.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 731.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 704.82.

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 25.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder UK Mid Cap had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 90.71%.

About Schroder UK Mid Cap

– Aims to provide a total return in excess of the FTSE 250 (ex-Investment Companies) Index and an attractive level of yield, which can contribute a degree of stability to the fund’s total return

– The potential for dividend growth through rising dividend payments from stocks held in the portfolio

– Invests in dynamic mid cap companies that have the potential to grow to be included in the FTSE 100 index, which are at an interesting point in their life cycle, and/or which could ultimately prove to be attractive takeover targets

– Managed by an award-winning fund manager backed by a team with extensive experience and expertise.

