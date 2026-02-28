Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,497 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the January 29th total of 4,671 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jeffs’ Brands Trading Down 21.2%
Shares of NASDAQ JFBRW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,791. Jeffs’ Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile
