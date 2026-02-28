Analyzing Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) & HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

HBT Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 26.20% 13.69% 1.58% Bogota Financial 4.67% 1.50% 0.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.6% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HBT Financial and Bogota Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

HBT Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given HBT Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HBT Financial and Bogota Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $293.97 million 2.88 $77.01 million $2.44 11.05 Bogota Financial $17.24 million 6.35 $2.09 million $0.17 49.66

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bogota Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HBT Financial beats Bogota Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; commercial checking accounts; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

