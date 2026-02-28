Piper Sandler Cuts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $6.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Noble Financial started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.
Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 1.0%
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,733.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Cardiff Oncology
Here are the key news stories impacting Cardiff Oncology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts and reiterated a Buy rating with a $10 price target — the firm increased Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026 EPS estimates (FY now -$0.49 versus prior -$0.64), reflecting a less‑negative earnings outlook that can support upside. HC Wainwright research notes / MarketBeat
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced management will participate in three investor conferences in March — added investor access and upcoming presentations can improve visibility and drive short‑term buying interest. Cardiff Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and news summaries (e.g., AAII) reported a prior intraday rally (~+10%) that appears linked to the HC Wainwright chatter and conference news — media attention can amplify short‑term volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Why Cardiff Oncology’s (CRDF) Stock Is Up 10.01%
- Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its price target to $6.00 — a lower target from another sell‑side firm increases mixed messaging and can weigh on sentiment, limiting upside from the HC Wainwright call. Piper Sandler Lowers Cardiff Oncology Price Target to $6.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in the filings is effectively meaningless/noisy (shows 0 shares and NaN changes) — no clear short squeeze signal from the published short interest. (Likely not a material factor until reliable short‑interest figures appear.)
About Cardiff Oncology
Cardiff Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapies designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor immune responses. By focusing on unique immuno-oncology targets, Cardiff seeks to address resistance pathways that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments.
Cardiff’s pipeline comprises several small-molecule immunomodulators in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.
