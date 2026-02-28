Piper Sandler Cuts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $6.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Noble Financial started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,733.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cardiff Oncology

Here are the key news stories impacting Cardiff Oncology this week:

HC Wainwright raised quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts and reiterated a Buy rating with a $10 price target — the firm increased Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026 EPS estimates (FY now -$0.49 versus prior -$0.64), reflecting a less‑negative earnings outlook that can support upside. Positive Sentiment: Company announced management will participate in three investor conferences in March — added investor access and upcoming presentations can improve visibility and drive short‑term buying interest. Cardiff Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Coverage pieces and news summaries (e.g., AAII) reported a prior intraday rally (~+10%) that appears linked to the HC Wainwright chatter and conference news — media attention can amplify short‑term volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its price target to $6.00 — a lower target from another sell‑side firm increases mixed messaging and can weigh on sentiment, limiting upside from the HC Wainwright call. Piper Sandler Lowers Cardiff Oncology Price Target to $6.00

Piper Sandler cut its price target to $6.00 — a lower target from another sell‑side firm increases mixed messaging and can weigh on sentiment, limiting upside from the HC Wainwright call. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in the filings is effectively meaningless/noisy (shows 0 shares and NaN changes) — no clear short squeeze signal from the published short interest. (Likely not a material factor until reliable short‑interest figures appear.)

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapies designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor immune responses. By focusing on unique immuno-oncology targets, Cardiff seeks to address resistance pathways that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments.

Cardiff’s pipeline comprises several small-molecule immunomodulators in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

