CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Director Adam Wiener Sells 15,000 Shares

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 132,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,700. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, Adam Wiener sold 18,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $775,260.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $490,000.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 3.2%

YOU traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.66 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 129.0%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CLEAR Secure from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YOU

CLEAR Secure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CLEAR Secure this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.