Roth Mkm Cuts DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $10.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get DMC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Up 0.5%

DMC Global stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.39). DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DMC Global

In related news, insider James Schladen sold 17,718 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $106,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 532,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,748. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DMC Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,988,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $13,200,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 923,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $6,036,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 670,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.