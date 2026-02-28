Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,248 shares, an increase of 175.8% from the January 29th total of 6,980 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Intelligent Living Application Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 3,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.27. Intelligent Living Application Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.80.

Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

