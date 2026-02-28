BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,054 and last traded at GBX 1,036.67, with a volume of 459776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,016.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 932.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 751.92.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals. Up to 10% of gross assets may be held in physical metals and up to 20% may be invested in unquoted investments.

