Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF $OSEA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 17,306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,374,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after buying an additional 1,366,205 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,691,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,576,000 after acquiring an additional 274,192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,533,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171,970 shares during the period. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 538,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 167,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,660,000.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OSEA opened at $31.28 on Friday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation. OSEA was launched on Sep 6, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

