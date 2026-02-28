Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IOT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.90. 7,963,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,577. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The company had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,112. The trade was a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $125,591.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,423.25. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,253,463 shares of company stock valued at $105,384,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Samsara by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.