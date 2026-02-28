Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 79,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,513. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $504.78 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. Johnson Outdoors had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

