American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF $FUSI Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.20% of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is an increase from American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (FUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a global bond portfolio of primarily investment grade, floating rate securities. FUSI was launched on Mar 14, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

